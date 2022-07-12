Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Barclays

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Argo Blockchain from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Argo Blockchain from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Argo Blockchain from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Argo Blockchain currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.25.

NASDAQ ARBK opened at $4.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Argo Blockchain has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $21.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Argo Blockchain by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 18,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Argo Blockchain by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 86,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 21,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

