Argan (NYSE:AGX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $35.40

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.40 and last traded at $35.56, with a volume of 2285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.90.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Argan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Argan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Get Argan alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.65. The firm has a market cap of $504.67 million, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.55.

Argan ( NYSE:AGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $125.57 million for the quarter. Argan had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.01%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Argan’s payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

In related news, Director John Ronald Jr. Jeffrey bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.97 per share, for a total transaction of $36,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,790. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGX. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Argan in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Argan by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Argan by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 389,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,818,000 after purchasing an additional 96,965 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argan during the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argan during the 1st quarter worth about $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About Argan (NYSE:AGX)

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.