ApeCoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $214.56 Million (APE)

ApeCoin (APE) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. One ApeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.23 or 0.00021735 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ApeCoin has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. ApeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and $214.56 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ApeCoin alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005140 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00109886 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00017960 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000333 BTC.

ApeCoin Coin Profile

ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,531,250 coins. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @go_apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ApeCoin is apecoin.dev

ApeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ApeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ApeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ApeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.