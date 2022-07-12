APA (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $55.00. The stock had previously closed at $34.21, but opened at $32.74. APA shares last traded at $32.38, with a volume of 165,495 shares.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on APA. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on APA to $54.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on APA from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of APA from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, APA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.47.

In related news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $3,579,305.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,903.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of APA during the 1st quarter valued at $118,168,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of APA by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,493,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,392,000 after buying an additional 2,547,210 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of APA by 565.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,473,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,519,000 after buying an additional 2,101,876 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of APA by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in APA during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,007,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 4.06.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. APA had a return on equity of 11,632.79% and a net margin of 30.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.14%.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

