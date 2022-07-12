AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.01-$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $342.00 million-$348.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $337.70 million. AngioDynamics also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.01-0.06 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $20.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $775.95 million, a PE ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.40 and a 200-day moving average of $21.74. AngioDynamics has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $32.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANGO. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on AngioDynamics from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday.

In other AngioDynamics news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,513 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $78,831.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after buying an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in AngioDynamics by 23.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,723 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 12,381 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 54,352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 12,603 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 41,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

