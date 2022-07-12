AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ANGO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $20.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. AngioDynamics has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.74. The company has a market cap of $775.95 million, a PE ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 0.85.

In other AngioDynamics news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $78,831.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,379 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 8,674 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in AngioDynamics by 296.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in AngioDynamics by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in AngioDynamics by 4,883.3% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,093,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

