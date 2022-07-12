Analysts Set Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) PT at $138.36

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.67.

BX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $182.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $169.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Shares of BX opened at $95.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $66.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.51. Blackstone has a 12-month low of $86.97 and a 12-month high of $149.78.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Blackstone will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 71.93%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $662,023.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,217,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,839,727.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone purchased 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,356,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and have sold 383,396 shares valued at $19,830,753. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1,137.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

