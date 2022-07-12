Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in PayPal by 83.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,932,000 after acquiring an additional 337,048 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in PayPal by 235.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $2,291,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its position in PayPal by 13.4% during the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in PayPal by 116.8% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.14.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.51. The stock had a trading volume of 162,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,493,208. The firm has a market cap of $82.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.94.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

