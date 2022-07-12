AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Shares Sold by Osmium Partners LLC

Osmium Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 77,976 shares during the period. AMREP comprises approximately 1.5% of Osmium Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Osmium Partners LLC’s holdings in AMREP were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

In other news, Director Edward B. Cloues II acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.53 per share, with a total value of $31,325.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,028.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AXR traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $11.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,833. AMREP Co. has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $18.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.57. The company has a market cap of $80.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.82.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. It operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. The company sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. As of July 1, 2021, it owned approximately 18,000 acres in Rio Rancho, New Mexico.

