American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Now Covered by Analysts at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com cut American Homes 4 Rent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Evercore ISI set a $40.00 target price on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, June 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.31.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $35.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.64. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $32.60 and a twelve month high of $44.07. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.36, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $356.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.19%.

In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 200,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.71 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,830,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,353,438.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 200,706 shares of company stock valued at $7,161,700 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth $1,339,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 253.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth about $3,638,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 729,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,188,000 after acquiring an additional 60,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

