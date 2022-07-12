Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Given New $92.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ameren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $87.00 target price (down from $97.00) on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.57.

AEE stock opened at $87.92 on Friday. Ameren has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $99.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.94.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Ameren had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Ameren’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ameren will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.51%.

In related news, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $375,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,541 shares in the company, valued at $7,562,799.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $250,691.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,113,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ameren by 493.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,654,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,393 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 933.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,523,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,417 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ameren by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,302,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,187 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ameren by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,753,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,847,293,000 after acquiring an additional 786,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Ameren by 46.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,397,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,803,000 after acquiring an additional 761,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

