Altura Reaches Market Cap of $11.24 Million (ALU)

Altura (ALU) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. One Altura coin can now be bought for about $0.0180 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Altura has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Altura has a total market capitalization of $11.24 million and approximately $652,117.00 worth of Altura was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005147 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00110708 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00018263 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000334 BTC.

About Altura

Altura’s total supply is 990,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 625,757,088 coins. Altura’s official Twitter account is @altura_nft

