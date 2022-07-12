Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Trading Up 6%

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) was up 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.95 and last traded at $8.88. Approximately 40,238 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,760,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.38.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ATUS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.04.

The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.93.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 95.86%. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,985,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,448,000 after acquiring an additional 64,178 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

