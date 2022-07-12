Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $291.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.61. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $287.93 and a one year high of $615.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $318.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $406.68.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZBRA. UBS Group decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $502.50.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

