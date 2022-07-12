Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,960 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its stake in Trade Desk by 0.3% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 78,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 6.8% in the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 5,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 105,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $43.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 207.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.18. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.39 and a 52-week high of $114.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.62.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David B. Wells acquired 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.81 per share, for a total transaction of $801,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,971.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Trade Desk from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.29.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

