Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar General news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,700.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,703.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,288 shares of company stock worth $3,089,602. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Dollar General from $178.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.33.

Dollar General stock opened at $253.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $231.52 and a 200-day moving average of $224.75. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

