Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.90 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,549 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 2.9% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 766.7% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas reduced their price objective on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $881.49.

Shares of TSLA opened at $703.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $725.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $875.02. The company has a market capitalization of $728.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $620.57 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,193,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,037,539,398. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total transaction of $3,147,970.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,112,519.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

