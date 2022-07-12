Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.3% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cordant Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $385.37 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $395.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $428.90.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

