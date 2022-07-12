Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 105,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,000. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 131.4% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2,323.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 17,522 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of UCON stock opened at $24.43 on Tuesday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $26.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.44.

