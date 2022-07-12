Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires New Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 416,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,909,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of Coterra Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $56,592,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,417,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $24,022,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $19,085,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $16,600,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other Coterra Energy news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $1,591,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 291,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,269,277.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,286,339.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,444,348.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,327 shares of company stock worth $3,213,039. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $26.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.56. The stock has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of -0.03. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.28 and a fifty-two week high of $36.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 24.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.50. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.91%.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

