AllSafe Trading Up 8.3% Over Last 7 Days (ASAFE)

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 12th. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $32,075.11 and $5.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00029171 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000055 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00008150 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

