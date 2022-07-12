Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

Shares of ALIM opened at $5.10 on Friday. Alimera Sciences has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $9.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.72 million, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.46.

Alimera Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $11.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alimera Sciences will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alimera Sciences stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 3.58% of Alimera Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.