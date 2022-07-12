Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.19 and last traded at $11.17. 23,491 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 580,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.53.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alector from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Mizuho began coverage on Alector in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on Alector from $42.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Alector from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alector currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

Get Alector alerts:

The company has a market cap of $929.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.64 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.12.

Alector ( NASDAQ:ALEC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $24.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.58 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 12.65% and a negative return on equity of 10.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Alector in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Alector in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alector in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alector in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Alector by 4,159.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares during the period. 66.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alector Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.