ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Raymond James

ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Raymond James from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 75.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ADSE. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of ADS-TEC Energy from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of ADS-TEC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

ADS-TEC Energy stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.82. The stock had a trading volume of 58,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,004. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.46. ADS-TEC Energy has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $10.88.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $447,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in ADS-TEC Energy in the 4th quarter worth $487,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy in the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy in the 4th quarter worth $310,000.

ADS-TEC Energy PLC, a B2B technology company, develops, manufactures, and services intelligent battery buffered energy systems. The company supplies integrated technology platforms that enable customers to run their electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy business models in decentralized platforms.

