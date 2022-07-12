adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €240.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €240.00 ($240.00) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ADS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €220.00 ($220.00) target price on adidas in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €205.00 ($205.00) target price on adidas in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €155.00 ($155.00) target price on adidas in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €350.00 ($350.00) target price on adidas in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €250.00 ($250.00) target price on adidas in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shares of FRA:ADS opened at €163.08 ($163.08) on Friday. adidas has a one year low of €163.65 ($163.65) and a one year high of €201.01 ($201.01). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €175.96 and a 200-day moving average of €207.01.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

