Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACOR opened at $0.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Acorda Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.41.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Acorda Therapeutics stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 467,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 85,335 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 4.18% of Acorda Therapeutics worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.