Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANF stock opened at $16.59 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.55. The company has a market cap of $836.97 million, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $48.97.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $812.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.33 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

