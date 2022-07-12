5,108 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Acquired by PRW Wealth Management LLC

PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,108 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $887,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Intel by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 target price on Intel in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.21.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,752,374. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.12. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $35.54 and a 52 week high of $57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $152.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.67.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

