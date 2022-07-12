1900 Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,541 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.77. 44,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,098,975. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $188.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.22.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.26.

Oracle Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.