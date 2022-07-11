YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $61.68

Shares of YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $61.68 and last traded at $63.11, with a volume of 13267 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.34.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.37.

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, specific purpose AC drives, AC Drive for systems, regenerative energy saving units, and PM motors for use in household appliances, such as air conditioners and refrigerators; social infrastructures comprising elevators, escalators, trains, cranes, fans, and pumps; and factories that manufacture printing machinery, textile machinery, rubber machinery, and other materials.

