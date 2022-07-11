Wall Street Games Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (WSG)

Wall Street Games (WSG) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Wall Street Games coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Wall Street Games has a market capitalization of $775,269.34 and $135,416.00 worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wall Street Games has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00122680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00017359 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000325 BTC.

About Wall Street Games

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 969,784,779,736,925 coins and its circulating supply is 311,708,880,342,312 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Wall Street Games Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wall Street Games should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wall Street Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

