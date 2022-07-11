Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Major Shareholder Sells $80,877.69 in Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 6,723 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $80,877.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,442,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,357,389.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Jeffery Westphal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 30th, Jeffery Westphal sold 150,000 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $1,698,000.00.

VERX opened at $12.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -600.00, a PEG ratio of 61.22 and a beta of 0.63. Vertex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $22.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.39.

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.03 million. Vertex had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Vertex from $14.50 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VERX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vertex by 2.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Vertex by 16.7% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 76,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 10,924 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Vertex in the third quarter worth about $413,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex by 72.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 10,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Vertex in the third quarter worth about $448,000. 19.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

