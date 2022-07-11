VAULT 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $54.00 (VAULT)

VAULT (VAULT) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. VAULT has a market capitalization of $326,987.05 and approximately $54.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VAULT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00002690 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VAULT has traded 37.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VAULT alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00119531 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004966 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00016852 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000324 BTC.

About VAULT

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 604,146 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VAULT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VAULT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VAULT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VAULT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VAULT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.