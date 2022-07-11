VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 141,601 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,132,384 shares.The stock last traded at $23.55 and had previously closed at $23.82.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.61.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $98,741,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,199,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,441,000 after purchasing an additional 110,213 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,919,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,485,000 after purchasing an additional 28,821 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,176,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,792,000 after purchasing an additional 35,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 714,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,028,000 after purchasing an additional 124,513 shares in the last quarter.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

