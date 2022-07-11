Unifi Protocol DAO Price Reaches $6.68 on Exchanges (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $6.68 or 0.00033184 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded up 16.3% against the dollar. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market capitalization of $29.35 million and approximately $51.04 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00088012 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000571 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00016349 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.99 or 0.00253446 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00043696 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008451 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 8,629,042 coins and its circulating supply is 4,395,405 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com . The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

