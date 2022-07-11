Ubex (UBEX) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Ubex (UBEX) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Over the last week, Ubex has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Ubex has a total market capitalization of $147,430.99 and $68.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubex coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TDEX Token (TT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00008962 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00008751 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.43 or 0.00215975 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000081 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000327 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Ubex

Ubex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

