Threadgill Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Threadgill Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Dollar General comprises approximately 2.3% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $5,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Dollar General by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 74,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $912,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DG. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.33.

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,703.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $682,062.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,538.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,288 shares of company stock worth $3,089,602. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $253.73. The company had a trading volume of 7,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,559. The stock has a market cap of $57.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.43. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.56%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

