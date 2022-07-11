Threadgill Financial LLC Takes Position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,012,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $98,808,000. ProShares Short S&P500 makes up approximately 39.4% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Threadgill Financial LLC owned 4.85% of ProShares Short S&P500 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter worth $112,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.16. 312,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,367,145. ProShares Short S&P500 has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $17.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.93.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

