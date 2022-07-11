The Crypto Prophecies Price Tops $0.0099 on Top Exchanges (TCP)

The Crypto Prophecies (TCP) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 10th. During the last seven days, The Crypto Prophecies has traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar. The Crypto Prophecies has a total market cap of $1.06 million and $327,017.00 worth of The Crypto Prophecies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Crypto Prophecies coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00116844 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004869 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00015882 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000325 BTC.

The Crypto Prophecies Coin Profile

The Crypto Prophecies’ total supply is 240,723,066 coins and its circulating supply is 107,057,631 coins. The Crypto Prophecies’ official Twitter account is @crypto_prophets

The Crypto Prophecies Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Crypto Prophecies directly using U.S. dollars.

