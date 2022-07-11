The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,176 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up about 1.5% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $2.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $136.89. 40,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,223,036. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.11. The company has a market cap of $80.99 billion, a PE ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 1.36. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $241.15.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.53) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group set a $263.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.83.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

