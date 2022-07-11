Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:TEI)

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0526 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years.

TEI stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,465. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.43. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $8.23.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 43.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $139,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $184,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 15.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 95.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 31,873 shares during the last quarter.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

