StockNews.com Lowers Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on INGN. TheStreet downgraded Inogen from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Inogen from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inogen presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of INGN stock opened at $27.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $626.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.19 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.05. Inogen has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $82.35.

Inogen ( NASDAQ:INGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $80.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.56 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Analysts expect that Inogen will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Inogen by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Inogen by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 62,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Inogen by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Inogen by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 41,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Inogen by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

