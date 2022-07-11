StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

PME opened at $0.87 on Friday. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average is $0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $74.79 million, a PE ratio of -21.75 and a beta of -0.95.

Get Pingtan Marine Enterprise alerts:

Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pingtan Marine Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 23.39% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $62.81 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. ( NASDAQ:PME Get Rating ) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,387 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Pingtan Marine Enterprise worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Pingtan Marine Enterprise (Get Rating)

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret and seaperch, slender shad, sole fish, Spanish mackerel, and threadfin. As of December 31, 2021, it owned 51 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, four longline fishing vessels, and 3 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pingtan Marine Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pingtan Marine Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.