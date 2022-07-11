StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWFL opened at $24.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $202.12 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.47. Norwood Financial has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $29.00.

Get Norwood Financial alerts:

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 32.80% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $19.44 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Norwood Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey S. Gifford acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.88 per share, for a total transaction of $47,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,989 shares in the company, valued at $381,817.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,310 shares of company stock valued at $79,863. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Norwood Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Norwood Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,146,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwood Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

About Norwood Financial (Get Rating)

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Norwood Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwood Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.