SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,037,000 after buying an additional 478,324 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 7,332.9% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 443,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,175,000 after purchasing an additional 437,845 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,161,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,861,000 after acquiring an additional 424,039 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,986,000. Finally, Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 299,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,198,000 after buying an additional 177,574 shares in the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $162.15. 67,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,929,945. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $160.68 and a 52-week high of $193.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.39.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

