SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Shares Bought by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF makes up 0.8% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWO traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.95. The company had a trading volume of 681 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,198. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $42.79 and a twelve month high of $56.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.90.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

