S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Settian Capital LP

Settian Capital LP increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up about 2.6% of Settian Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Settian Capital LP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.71.

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $351.33. The company had a trading volume of 13,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,843. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $384.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $311.87 and a one year high of $484.21. The company has a market capitalization of $119.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.11). S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 24.53%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

