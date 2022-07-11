SnowGem Reaches One Day Volume of $45,383.00 (XSG)

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 10th. SnowGem has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SnowGem has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00061067 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000657 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

XSG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

