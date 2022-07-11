Shyft Network (SHFT) Achieves Market Cap of $8.32 Million

Shyft Network (SHFT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. In the last week, Shyft Network has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One Shyft Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0244 or 0.00000121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Shyft Network has a total market capitalization of $8.32 million and approximately $278,082.00 worth of Shyft Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004970 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,127.86 or 1.00036259 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009697 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004964 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Shyft Network Coin Profile

Shyft Network (CRYPTO:SHFT) is a coin. Shyft Network’s total supply is 2,520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 341,243,782 coins. Shyft Network’s official Twitter account is @shyftnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Shyft is a blockchain-based protocol designed to enable the secure and auditable sending of messages between individual users and trusted parties. Shyft leverages the participation of these parties and their ability to onboard users in accordance with existing compliance while adding the ability to broadcast attestations of relevant information about user data to other parties by request, assuming user consent is present. “

Shyft Network Coin Trading

