Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) Trading 20.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. One Seigniorage Shares coin can now be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. Seigniorage Shares has a market cap of $127,602.10 and approximately $17,493.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00119124 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004870 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00016521 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00033296 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares Coin Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol . Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Seigniorage Shares’ official website is dollarprotocol.com

Seigniorage Shares Coin Trading

